RTA announces expected delays, detours for MLK Day events

NEW ORLEANS – The Regional Transit Authority announced Sunday a list of route detours and expected delays due to various events around the metro area observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Delays are expected to begin starting around 9”30a.m.-12 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

RTA is putting the following detours in place Monday, Jan. 16 beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m., or until the parade has cleared the streets:

49-Rampart-St. Claude Streetcar: Streetcars will travel between Elysian Fields Avenue and Harrah’s Casino via Rampart Street and Canal Street until the parade is complete. No service on Loyola Avenue until the parade is finished.

16 – Claiborne: There will be no service on Poydras Street between Loyola Avenue and Claiborne Avenue. Busses will be detoured using Jackson Avenue.

28 – M.L. King: There will be no service on Martin Luther King Blvd until the parade is complete. Busses will be detoured via Simon Bolivar and Washington Aves.

84-Galvez: There will be no service on Poydras Street until the parade is complete. Busses will be detoured using Tulane Ave.

