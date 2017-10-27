Traffic tips for Voodoo, Jazz Half Marathon and Louisiana Seafood Festival

Traffic backed up on Veterans Boulevard due to the closure of Interstate 10. (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – Whether you call it Halloween weekend, Voodoo Fest weekend or just the weekend, traffic is going to be heavy in New Orleans.

Avoid the traffic with these guide and maps for each event.

VOODOO MUSIC + ARTS EXPERIENCE

Voodoo Fest will take place from Noon to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, then noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Due to the construction on City Park Avenue and Canal Street, heavy traffic is expected on Navarre Street, Canal Boulevard and Marconi Drive. Heavy traffic is also expected on Wisner Boulevard and in the neighborhood and side streets around the City Park Festival Grounds.

2017 JAZZ HALF MARATHON AND 5K

The Jazz Half Marathon and 5k are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Half Marathon will start at 7 a.m. on Camp Street at S. Maestri Street and continue on Camp Street to St. Joseph Street. The race will then turn left on St. Joseph Street, continue to Convention Center Boulevard, turn right on Convention Center Boulevard and continue to the intersection at Gaienne Street.

Runners will then make a U-turn to the other side of Convention Center Boulevard and continue to Poydras Street. The race will turn left on Poydras Street and continue to Clara Street. Runners will make a U-turn to the other side of Poydras Street and continue riverbound on Poydras Street to St. Charles Avenue.

The race will continue on St. Charles Avenue to Audubon Park. Runners will enter Audubon Park and continue around the park loop jogging pathway between St. Charles Avenue and Magazine Street. Runners will then exit Audubon Park onto St. Charles Avenue and continue in a downtown direction on St. Charles Avenue. Runners will turn right from St. Charles Avenue onto Andrew Higgins Boulevard then turn left onto Camp Street.

The race will continue on Camp Street to the finish line at intersection of Camp Street and S. Maestri Street.

5K Race

After the start of the Half Marathon, the 5K race will begin at Camp Street and S. Maestri Street and turn left on St. Joseph Street then turn right on Convention Center Boulevard and continue to intersection with Gaienne Street.

Runners will then make a U-turn to other side of Convention Center Boulevard and continue to Poydras Street. The race will then turn left on Poydras Street and continue to Clara Street. Runners will make a U-turn to other side of Poydras Street and continue riverbound on Poydras Street to St. Charles Avenue. Runners will turn left on Girod Street toward Camp Street where they will make a left onto Camp Street.

The race will conclude at Lafayette Square.

LOUISIANA SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

The 2017 Louisiana Seafood Festival will take place in Woldenberg Park from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 and, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The festival is anticipating up to 30,000 attendees over the course of the weekend, and heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic is expected in the area.

In addition, RTA services, including bus and streetcar service, may be interrupted during this event. Details on any route changes are available at www.norta.com.

