Airport officials to holiday travelers: Arrive early, don't count on a parking spot

KENNER, LA. -- Airports across the country are filled with travelers trying to get home for the holidays.

AAA predicts 6,000,000 people will fly which is a 2.5% increase from last year.

TSA agents at Louis Armstrong International airport say they've seen a rush at about 12p.m. and at 2 o'clock.

Airport officials urge drivers to use alternate forms of transportation since parking is limited.

They said long term parking is full, there are some spots for short term.

Another thing to expect while at the airport is a delay, officials say arrive about 2-to-3 hours before the flight leaves.

"Timed out well, we had a two hour drive, we had plenty of time to spare," Patrick Beaullieu, an traveler said.

Other passengers said they're relieved to come to the airport earlier to avoid the long lines.

"I was really surprised, I couldn’t' believe it, I thought I got here earlier too, we'll see what happens, I got a decent layover in Charlotte," Corey Shalanski another traveler said.

Airport leaders said Saturday traffic could be a problem as well especially since there are a lot of flights leaving out the airport.

