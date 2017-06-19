Visit Beautiful New Iberia

We invite you to savor the difference in Iberia Parish where our blend of Cajun spices provides a unique taste of Louisiana’s Cajun Country. The Iberia Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau is the official parish marketing agency promoting New Iberia, Avery Island, Jefferson Island, Jeanerette, Loreauville and Delcambre as a destination.
Marketing programs target leisure travelers, business travelers, media, entertainment industry, and the travel trade including group tour planners, meeting planners, sports planners and special event planners. The bureau operates a parish welcome center located at 2513 Hwy. 14 in New Iberia. Please stop by.
