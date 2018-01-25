Carnival Triumph returns to New Orleans Thursday after woman falls overboard

Carnival Triumph cruises at dusk (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

NEW ORLEANS - The Carnival Triumph will be back in the port of New Orleans after a woman fell overboard near the Mexican Coast this weekend.

Family members identified the woman as 44-year-old Juwanna Brooks, a resident of Lafayette. Brooks’ mother, Marilyn Winfrey told KLFY that her daughter was on the cruise with her husband before she fell overboard.

Winfrey said the trip was a Christmas gift and her daughter sent her a video before the ship left United States waters on Saturday.

Monday, the cruise line said that a 44-year-old woman “was seen going overboard” from the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday.

People on board the ship said the Triumph did circle the area where the woman fell overboard while search lights searched the waters. The cruise was on its second day and was traveling to Cozumel.

The spokesperson said that search and rescue operations are underway for the missing woman and the Mexican Navy is in charge of the search

“I just want to believe that they’re going to find something, I just want to be able to put her to rest,” Winfrey said.

Locally, the FBI is investigating the case. Agents are trying to determine how and why Brooks went overboard. The Triumph is set to port in New Orleans Thursday morning. When it arrives, FBI agents will board the ship and begin their work with Carnival Cruise Line’s onboard security.

