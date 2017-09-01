LIVE
Burkenroad Report

Investors have been waiting for the dow to hit 20,000 for some time now. Mark Rosa from Tulane's A.B. Freeman School of Business look at what is in store for Wall Street.
Published: 8:23 AM CST January 9, 2017

