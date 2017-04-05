WATCH LIVE
On Air 9:55PM
49
New Orleans, LA
Menu
WWL Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Investigative
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Hurricane
WeatherCall
Traffic
Sports
Latest Sports
Saints
LSU
Pelicans
Tulane
Fishing Reports
A+ Athletes
High School
Shows
Eyewitness Morning News
Features
Clancy's Commentary
Contests
Crime
DIY
Down the Drain
Food
Gardening
Jefferson
LA Made LA Proud
Lafourche/Terrebonne
Magnify Money
Mardi Gras
Northshore
One Tank Trips
Orleans
Real Estate
Verify
Ways 2 Save
We Choose Lousiana
#TakingAStand
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
Contact Us
About Us
Advertise
Jobs
© 2018 WWL-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Eye on City Council
Councilman at large Jason Williams talks about the issue of prosecutors putting some crime victims behind bars, the confederate monuments and Alton Sterling.
Related Videos
Fitness the Simple Way
MORNING-SHOW
Great Gifts for Valentine's Day
MORNING-SHOW
National Signing Day: Landry-Walker
MORNING-SHOW
A Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner
MORNING-SHOW
Harlem Globetrotters Show Off Skills
MORNING-SHOW
National Signing Day: Brother Martin
MORNING-SHOW
National Signing Day: St. Aug
MORNING-SHOW
Cancer Vaccine Sees Positive Test Results
MORNING-SHOW
Making Your Own Mardi Gras Mask
MORNING-SHOW
Cough: Is It a Disease?
MORNING-SHOW
Parade Perfect Jambalaya
MORNING-SHOW
Happy Birthday! February 6, 2018
MORNING-SHOW
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WWL-TV. All Rights Reserved.