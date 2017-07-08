WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:55PM
71
New Orleans, LA
Menu
WWL Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
© 2018 WWL-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Savings 4 You

Two thirds of smartphone users will have their device damaged by water. Our deal guy Matt Granite shows us how to revive any piece of tech.

Related Videos
The Big Screen
MORNING-SHOW
A Savory King Cake Option
MORNING-SHOW
Meet the Bacchus Pages
MORNING-SHOW
King cake socks and Muses shoes
MORNING-SHOW
Movie Review: 50 Shades Freed
MORNING-SHOW
Duke Carter checks our Mardi Gras in Mobile, Alabama
MORNING-SHOW
Busting Common Heart Myths
MORNING-SHOW
Can You Wait for a Dong Phuong King Cake?
MORNING-SHOW
Celebrating One Year of Poke Loa
MORNING-SHOW
Eye on Carnival: Boeuf Gras History
MORNING-SHOW
Happy Birthday! February 8, 2018
MORNING-SHOW
Savings 4 You
MORNING-SHOW
© 2018 WWL-TV. All Rights Reserved.