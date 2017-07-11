WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:55PM
59
New Orleans, LA
Menu
WWL Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Mardi Gras
  • Down the Drain
© 2018 WWL-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Savings 4 You

A gadget originally built for those with insomnia is trending this tech Tuesday. Our deal guy Matt Granite puts a sleep diffuser to the test.

Related Videos
Busting Common Heart Myths
MORNING-SHOW
Can You Wait for a Dong Phuong King Cake?
MORNING-SHOW
Celebrating One Year of Poke Loa
MORNING-SHOW
Eye on Carnival: Boeuf Gras History
MORNING-SHOW
Happy Birthday! February 8, 2018
MORNING-SHOW
Savings 4 You
MORNING-SHOW
Gambit: Entertainment Picks
MORNING-SHOW
Long Lines for Dong Phuong King Cake
MORNING-SHOW
Dave tries Cricket King Cake from the Audubon Insectarium
MORNING-SHOW
Duke tries to sing his own version of Adele's Hello
MORNING-SHOW
Fitness the Simple Way
MORNING-SHOW
Great Gifts for Valentine's Day
MORNING-SHOW
© 2018 WWL-TV. All Rights Reserved.