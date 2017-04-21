WATCH LIVE
On Air 5:55AM
69
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Weather Summary: 69 degrees
Menu
WWL Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • 360 Time Capsule
  • Down the Drain
© 2018 WWL-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Breaking News

8 P.M. Election results

Learn More

Weather Alert

2 Weather Alerts

Learn More

The Big Screen

Alfred Richard checks out the big movies hitting theaters this weekend.
Published: 8:52 AM CDT April 21, 2017
Updated: 8:58 AM CDT April 21, 2017

Related Videos
Best bets for Jazz Fest
MORNING-SHOW
Getting people ready for the workforce
MORNING-SHOW
'Give NOLA' is happening May 1st
MORNING-SHOW
Fats Domino Day at Jazz Fest
MORNING-SHOW
Jazz Fest food picks from Ian McNulty of The New Orleans Advocate
MORNING-SHOW
Jazz Fest artist Richard Thomas
MORNING-SHOW
Jazz Fest craft vendor: Hats from Tracy Thomson's Kabuki Design Studio
MORNING-SHOW
Jazz Fest food vendor TJ Gourmet's Cajun chicken & tasso over rice
MORNING-SHOW
How to plan a wedding with parents.
MORNING-SHOW
17th Annual Instruments A Comin'
MORNING-SHOW
What to do with newborn kittens?
MORNING-SHOW
Gambit's Top picks for weekend entertainment
MORNING-SHOW
© 2018 WWL-TV. All Rights Reserved.