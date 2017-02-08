Thelma Packnett's home in New Orleans East. (Photo: Kristin Pierce)

National Weather Service observers have found damage consistent with an EF-3 tornado, one that could pack winds of between 136 to 165 miles per hour, in New Orleans East.



It would be the first time a tornado with the strength of an EF-3 has touched down in the city limits of New Orleans in recorded history.

A final determination of the exact top wind speeds and the exact path will be made later Wednesday.

"We're consistently seeing EF-2 damage, and some EF-3 damage, so this was a very strong tornado anywhere, let alone here in New Orleans," said Ken Graham, chief of the National Weather Service in New Orleans. "There's a wide damage path here that we're trying to survey."

People and emergency crews began picking up and assessing damage Wednesday. Entergy says power is out to over 6,000 homes in the area and some may not have it back until the weekend or later.

An estimated 250 homes were damage in a several block area of New Orleans East with the Sherwood Forest subdivision getting a bulk of the storm.





