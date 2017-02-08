Facts and Figures: Strongest tornado in N.O. history; tornado in Harahan

Tornado damage from an unknown home in New Orleans East. (Photo: Katie Steiner)

Here is information from New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, the National Weather Service and other officials.

​New Orleans EF-3 tornado



​- EF-3 tornado with winds of about 140 miles per hour struck New Orleans East

​- ​Path was two miles long and a half mile wide

​- 5,143 structures impacted

​- 300 buildings destroyed

​- 643 seriously damaged

​- 33 injured

​- 5 serious injuries, 2 still hospitalized

​- 3500 customers without power

​- 3-5 days to restore those still out

- Shelter opened at Joe W. Brown Center (5601 Read Blvd., New Orleans, LA. 70127)

- Donations: Food Pantry of New Orleans accepting non-perishable food items at: 10340 I-10 Service Road



​Harahan EF-0 tornado



​- Tree limbs down and roof damage around Elmwood.

​- Winds estimated 80 mph

​- Path 1 mile long and 25 yards wide

