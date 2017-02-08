WWL
Breaking News Tornado Relief: How you can help
Facts and Figures: Strongest tornado in N.O. history; tornado in Harahan

WWLTV.com , WWL 4:38 PM. CST February 08, 2017

Here is information from New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, the National Weather Service and other officials.

​New Orleans EF-3 tornado

​- EF-3 tornado with winds of about 140 miles per hour struck New Orleans East
​- ​Path was two miles long and a half mile wide
​- 5,143 structures impacted
​- 300 buildings destroyed
​- 643 seriously damaged
​- 33 injured
​- 5 serious injuries, 2 still hospitalized
​- 3500 customers without power
​- 3-5 days to restore those still out
- Shelter opened at Joe W. Brown Center (5601 Read Blvd., New Orleans, LA. 70127)
- Donations: Food Pantry of New Orleans accepting non-perishable food items at: 10340 I-10 Service Road


​Harahan EF-0 tornado

​- Tree limbs down and roof damage around Elmwood.
​- Winds estimated 80 mph
​- Path 1 mile long and 25 yards wide

