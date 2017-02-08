Facts and Figures: Strongest tornado in N.O. history; tornado in Harahan

Here is information from New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, the National Weather Service and other officials.
New Orleans EF-3 tornado
- EF-3 tornado with winds of about 140 miles per hour struck New Orleans East
- Path was two miles long and a half mile wide
- 5,143 structures impacted
- 300 buildings destroyed
- 643 seriously damaged
- 33 injured
- 5 serious injuries, 2 still hospitalized
- 3500 customers without power
- 3-5 days to restore those still out
- Shelter opened at Joe W. Brown Center (5601 Read Blvd., New Orleans, LA. 70127)
- Donations: Food Pantry of New Orleans accepting non-perishable food items at: 10340 I-10 Service Road
Harahan EF-0 tornado
- Tree limbs down and roof damage around Elmwood.
- Winds estimated 80 mph
- Path 1 mile long and 25 yards wide
