Final Count - 6 tornadoes, 2 of them EF-3's slammed Louisiana Tuesday

(Photo: Jason Munz / Hattiesburg American)

The National Weather Service has confirmed that six tornadoes ravaged southeast Louisiana Tuesday in a weather event rarely seen in this area.



Tornadoes struck in Killian, New Orleans East, Harahan, Donaldsonville, Watson and Holden.



The tornado in New Orleans East was listed as an EF-3, with maximum estimated winds of 150 miles per hour. There were 33 reported injuries.



The tornado in Harahan was listed as an EF-0, with maximum winds of 80 mph. There were no reported injuries.



The tornado in Killian was listed as an EF-2 with top wind speeds of 125 mph. There were three injuries.



The tornado in Donaldsonville was listed as an EF-1 with top winds of 105 mph. There were no injuries reported.



The tornado in Watson was reported as an EF-3 with top winds of 140 mph. There were three injuries reported.



And a tornado in Holden was an EF-1 with top winds of 100 mph and no injuries sustained.



Here is some of the damage information gathered by the Preliminary Damage Assessment teams by parish:

Orleans Parish:

638 homes

32 apartments

40 businesses

1 school

Ascension Parish:

10 homes

2 businesses

St. James Parish:

19 homes

1 business

St. Tammany Parish:

3 homes

Livingston Parish:

Killian:

5 homes

Watson:

21 homes

Damage was also reported in Jefferson and Tangipahoa Parishes, but no homes were impacted.

