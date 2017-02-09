Final Count - 6 tornadoes, 2 of them EF-3's slammed Louisiana Tuesday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that six tornadoes ravaged southeast Louisiana Tuesday in a weather event rarely seen in this area.
Tornadoes struck in Killian, New Orleans East, Harahan, Donaldsonville, Watson and Holden.
The tornado in New Orleans East was listed as an EF-3, with maximum estimated winds of 150 miles per hour. There were 33 reported injuries.
The tornado in Harahan was listed as an EF-0, with maximum winds of 80 mph. There were no reported injuries.
The tornado in Killian was listed as an EF-2 with top wind speeds of 125 mph. There were three injuries.
The tornado in Donaldsonville was listed as an EF-1 with top winds of 105 mph. There were no injuries reported.
The tornado in Watson was reported as an EF-3 with top winds of 140 mph. There were three injuries reported.
And a tornado in Holden was an EF-1 with top winds of 100 mph and no injuries sustained.
Here is some of the damage information gathered by the Preliminary Damage Assessment teams by parish:
Orleans Parish:
638 homes
32 apartments
40 businesses
1 school
Ascension Parish:
10 homes
2 businesses
St. James Parish:
19 homes
1 business
St. Tammany Parish:
3 homes
Livingston Parish:
Killian:
5 homes
Watson:
21 homes
Damage was also reported in Jefferson and Tangipahoa Parishes, but no homes were impacted.
