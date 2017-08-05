Flood Warning in New Orleans until 6 pm

A creative person uses a canoe to get around in Mid-City Saturday. Photo: John Yeager

NEW ORLEANS - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Orleans Parish until 6 p.m. as a line of heavy storms has moved through the area, causing street flooding.

The warning comes after heavy rain dumped more than two inches of water on some parts of the metro area before 4 p.m.

The Sewerage and Water Board confirmed that all pumps are working to remove the water from the streets.

“Pumps can handle one inch of water in the first hour, and half an inch of water every hour after that,” Lisa Martin with S&WB told Eyewitness News.

At least one lane on the Pontchartrain Expressway was impassable due to high water around 3:30 p.m. That was located just before the Superdome headed toward the west bank. Traffic was slowed as some rain made it nearly impossible to see.

There are other reported areas of street flooding on Broad, Poydras and other areas in the CBD and Mid-City.

The WWL-TV Weather team reports more than 3 inches of rain in Mid-City, nearly 3 inches in Chalmette, 2.5 inches in Gentilly and downtown New Orleans and just about 2 inches in Metairie.

Saturday’s flooding comes just two weeks after heavy rains stalled over New Orleans causing similar flooding.

