Friday morning weather

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Firefighters ask residents to take heating precautions
-
Debate over future of Abita Springs town grocery
-
Fire on Gulf platform
-
A Santa miracle for a Louisiana girl
-
Colder & wet for Friday
-
Owner of Uptown home says thieves stealing from home bit by bit
-
A look at the Renaissance Offshore company
-
Cause of oil platform fire under investigation
-
Vandals damage Tiger Stadium field
-
History of company that owns oil platform
More Stories
-
New krewe to roll down Rampart StreetJan. 6, 2017, 6:09 a.m.
-
Joan of Arc parade postponed to SaturdayJan. 6, 2017, 5:40 a.m.
-
Officials warn of heating dangers as temperature dropsJan. 5, 2017, 10:21 p.m.