Frigid temps set to bring in the New Year, what you should do to prepare

NEW ORLEANS -- When you wake up Monday morning, temperatures will be below freezing.

The north and south shore are set to have hard freezes next week, with lows on the south shore at 31 degrees.

FORECAST: Hard Freezes and Wind Chills in the single digits and teens coming

Here are some tips on how to prepare for the chilly temperatures:

PETS: Pets should come inside, or if they are outside they should have a warm place to go with water that won't freeze.

PLANTS: Sensitive vegetation should be brought inside or covered.

PIPES: The outside of exposed pipes should be wrapped with insulation.

