NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) - Keep up to date with the latest on the big freeze impacting southeast Louisiana and the New Orleans metro area.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

WATCH LIVE: Eyewitness Morning News

Updated Road Closure List

Power outages impacting thousands in multiple parishes

LATEST UPDATES:

Shell Norco expects 'elevated flaring'

9:25 a.m. - The Shell Norco Manufacturing Complex in St. Charles Parish reports that a unit "upset" during the early morning hours due to cold weather conditions. Residents in the area should expect elevated flaring until crews can bring the unit back online.

---

From Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford:

9:00 a.m.: Temps only climb to around 36 this PM, so the icy interstates & roads will have a small window of time to thaw at least some. But ice will remain in some areas through tonight.

---

Orleans parish officials:

8:40 a.m.: 30 auto accidents since last night-one fatal, 100 EMS calls for service, 90 calls for service to firefighters since last night

---

Covington Police Chief tells drivers to stay off roads

8:25 a.m. – Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz is urging drivers to stay home and off the roadways Wednesday. Lentz shared a video on the department’s Facebook page showing heavy ice on Covington roadways.

“Driving in this morning felt like I was on an episode of Ice Road Truckers,” Lentz said.

---

NWS Slidell Airport site ties record low temperature

8:20 a.m. – The National Weather Service reports that temperatures at the Slidell Municipal Airport tied the coldest that site has ever recorded at 15 degrees

The NWS site at the airport has only recorded since 1994. The other Slidell site that goes back to 1956 recorded a low of 8 degrees in 1985.

---

Louis Armstrong's New Orleans International Airport closes runways

8 a.m. - The runways at Louis Armstrong's New Orleans International Airport are now closed. Officials will continue to monitor runway surface conditions and will reopen when it is safe.

Travelers are urged to check their airlines directly for the latest information on cancellations before going to the airport. The airport terminal remains open but with limited food and beverage options available.

---

Ice and snow remains on interstates with below freezing temperatures

7:40 a.m. – Icy conditions remain on interstates and highways across the state of Louisiana. Temperatures on parts of I-10, I-12 and I-55 are under 20 degrees.

READ MORE: list of road closures

---

How to thaw your frozen pipes, and stop it from happening again

7:31 a.m. - If you woke up this morning to just a trickle of water coming from your faucet, you might have a frozen pipe. The American Red Cross has provided tips to protect and thaw your home’s pipes in case of freezing weather.

Read more here.

---

-1 Degree wind chill recorded in Hammond

Several communities in southeast Louisiana are experiencing wind chills under 10 degrees. As of 6:52 a.m., it felt like -1 degrees in Hammond, La.

(Photo: WWL)

---

State Police warn of ice on elevated roadways.

6:40 a.m. – Louisiana State Police is reminding residents that elevated roadways on I-10 in the New Orleans area remain closed due to winter weather conditions. Icy conditions are expected through the morning. More than 160 miles of I-10 throughout the state of Louisiana are closed.

---

New Orleans Police investigating fatal accident near Highrise Bridge

6:25 a.m. - Police say a pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car near the Highrise Bridge in New Orleans Wednesday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man’s body was found after 4:30 a.m. between the Louisa Street and Franklin Avenue Exit on I-10.

Read more here

---

Flights Canceled at New Orleans Airport

6:12 a.m. – Plenty of flights are canceled at Louis Armstrong International Airport due to ice.

Click here for a list of canceled flights.

---

RTA Suspends all bus and paratransit services

6 a.m. – The RTA has suspended all bus and paratransit services due to icy road conditions. Services will resume as conditions improve. All Streetcar service remains in service until further notice.

---

5:55 a.m.

If you can't see the video on how to get the ice off your windshield - click here

5:05 am

If you can't see the video on driving on the icy roads this morning, click here

4:30 a.m.

© 2018 WWL-TV