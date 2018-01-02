Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

HARD FREEZE WARNING for the entire area from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. Freezing temperatures could occur for 12-28 hours Tuesday night.

Temperatures are barely above freezing even in the afternoon on this cold Tuesday!

Another frigid night is forecast with hard freeze conditions both north and south of the lake. This means it's another night you'll have to protect pipes, plants, pets and people from the cold. Lows will be near 20 on the Northshore and likely middle 20s in the New Orleans metro area.

If you have not wrapped your exposed outdoor pipes and are concerned about them freezing, you can run a slow drip from your faucets when the temperature gets to about 28°. That would be roughly 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. south of the lake and 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. north of the lake. If you do this, the drip can be quite slow.

An interesting note is that we could perhaps see some snow flurries overnight - in fact, radar is showing a few flakes may be falling right now off the coast of central Louisiana! For now we will keep the chance low at around 20% for some snowflakes tonight south of the lake, mainly from about 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. or so. No accumulations or travel issues are expected, and it may not happen at all - some models show no precipitation at all tonight.

The set-up for snow relies on a trough of low pressure swinging south through our area and pulling some moisture from the Gulf - and with such cold air in place, any resulting light shower activity would turn into frozen precipitation. Overall, this is not going to be that big a deal, but it may be fun for some of you to possibly see a few snowflakes.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Highs around 39 feeling like 20s. Wind NE 10-18 mph. TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Cloudy and cold with a 10% chance for rain along coast possibly mixed with snow flurries. Lows north of the lake around 18 with a hard freeze and south of the lake around 25 with a hard freeze, protect pipes, plants, pets, people on both sides. Wind N 5-10 mph. WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and chilly. Highs around 43 feeling like 30s, Wind NW 8-15 mph. THURSDAY:

Lots of sunshine and chilly. Cold lows north of the lake around 19 with a hard freeze, and south of the lake around 26 with a hard freeze, protect pipes, plants, pets, people on both sides. Highs around 44. FRIDAY:

Lots of sunshine and chilly. Cold lows north of the lake around 20 with a hard freeze, and south of the lake around 28 with a light freeze, protect plants, pets, people. Highs around 47. SATURDAY:

Lots of sunshine and cool. Lows north of lake around 25 with a hard freeze, protect pipes, plants, pets, people and south of the lake around 34 with frost, protect plants, pets, people. Highs around 54. SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and cool. Lows north of the lake around 38 with frost, protect plants, pets, people and south of the lake around 46, protect pets, people. Highs around 64. MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with a 40% chance for scattered showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs around 67.

