City's pump and turbine situation looking up, schools back Wednesday

Mayor Landrieu and some members of his administration, along with some council members at a meeting to discuss the problems and possible solutions to the pump station issues.

NEW ORLEANS – A pump at the beleaguered Pump Station 6, which services part of Orleans and Jefferson Parishes was back in service Tuesday, while two massive turbines that power the city’s pumps were being readied to be put back into service, the city of New Orleans announced Tuesday.



The news came as Mayor Landrieu announced that it seemed like the city had dodged the worst of Harvey even as parts of central and southwest Louisiana brace for more rain.



New Orleans did see quite a bit of rainfall overnight and early Tuesday, though not as bad as some models had forecast. Breaks between the downpours gave the system time to catch up. Some nuisance street flooding occurred, but that was about it.

Pump C at Pump Station 6 was back online after overheating and shutting down Monday. In addition work on Turbines 3 and 4 at the Sewerage and Water Board’s main power plant were being worked on and expected back online soon. The city had been down to two working turbines out of five. The repair of Turbines 3 and 4 would give them four of five operational.



With the improving outlook for the pumps and the weather forecast, Orleans Parish schools were scheduled to resume Wednesday. Catholic schools, the University of New Orleans and Xavier University all said they would resume operations. No school in Orleans reported being closed Wednesday as of 4:30 on Tuesday afternoon.

While the situation seemed to be improving, there were still some people upset about the situation. Around the lakefront, some citizens were desperately trying to clear catch basins in their neighborhood. The city had announced Monday that it had cleaned 1,000 catch basins, but that seemed to be a small dent considering there were 65,000 in all, 15,000 of which were said to need work.

David McGee took matters into his own hands Tuesday, spending four hours clearing mud and debris that were clogging his catch basin near Jeff Davis and Tulane.



“On the 5th (of August), we had a downpour of water. It got up to the glass on those doors and that drain over there,” he said as he looked around his business. “There was no water moving whatsoever.”

