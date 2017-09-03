Congress returns to Washington with agenda upended by Harvey

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks to reporters on April 7, 2017 (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Harvey has scrambled the equation for Congress as lawmakers get ready to return to Washington on Tuesday after a five-week summer recess.



A daunting workload awaits, including funding the government by month's end and increasing the federal borrowing limit to head off a catastrophic first-ever default.



But the immediate focus will be on rushing an aid package to storm-ravaged Texas and Louisiana, and that bipartisan imperative has pushed aside talk of a government shutdown and President Donald Trump's feuding with GOP lawmakers.



The House and Senate are expected to vote quickly on the first $7.9 billion aid installment to help with immediate recovery and rebuilding needs in Houston and beyond.

