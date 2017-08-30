Flooded roads isolate Southeast Texas communities

HOUSTON - An emergency management official east of Houston says the area bordering Louisiana is virtually isolated because primary roads are flooded and water levels are rising.

Marcus McLellan, spokesman for the Jefferson County emergency management office in Beaumont, said Wednesday that Interstate 10 is flooded, as are several highways and many secondary roads.

I-10 from Houston to New Orleans is one of the most heavily traveled roads in the country, normally carrying tens of thousands of vehicles each day.

McLellan says he’s stationed at the emergency operations center in downtown Beaumont and to leave the area he’d have to travel east on secondary roads toward Louisiana, which is receiving the brunt of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames on Wednesday told NBC’s Today show that every body of water around the city is overflowing and that the rain continues to fall.

water now on the shoulder of I10 in Orange. At this time still open. Please SLOW DOWN & USE CAUTION #Harvey pic.twitter.com/wdY1zT04CX — TxDOT-Beaumont (@TxDOTBeaumont) August 30, 2017

