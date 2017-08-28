Trump approves disaster declaration for five Louisiana parishes

UPDATE: President Donald Trump has approved a request to declare an emergency disaster for five southwest Louisiana parishes as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

A spokesperson for Governor John Bel Edwards' Office announced the news via Twitter Monday morning.

Edwards requested that the initial declaration be granted for Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron Jefferson Davis and Vermillion parishes. The state will request additional parishes be added to the request as necessary.

“Tropical Storm Harvey is causing severe damage along the Gulf Coast, and we are expecting significant damage in Louisiana, particularly in Southwest Louisiana,” Edwards said.

Significant lifesaving efforts such as search and rescue, transportation to shelters, logistical support, and shelter operations will be particularly needed in parts of Southwest Louisiana and can be supported by the federal government with an emergency declaration, according to the governor’s office.

“The state is taking the necessary steps to provide assistance to those citizens that need it most, but we anticipate needing additional support from the federal government. For the last week, FEMA has been on the ground with Louisiana, and we are grateful for the administration’s support as this storm continues to make its way into Louisiana,” he said.

