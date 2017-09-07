Group collecting Harvey donations at Morial Convention Center until noon

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - As Hurricane Irma threatens the eastern coast of Florida this weekend, parts of Texas are still drying out from Hurricane Harvey.

Representatives with Nth Degree is accepting donated supplies for Harvey Relief Efforts at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center until 12 p.m. Thursday. The group says all donations will be delivered to churches in the flooded areas of Houston on Saturday, Sept. 9.

A 20’ box truck will be parked outside the convention center directly in front of the UPS Store.

Nth Degree is requesting the following items: (NO cash, gift cards or clothing donations accepted)

Paper towels

Rags

Rubber gloves

Water

Gatorade

NEW underwear & socks

Bleach

Diapers

Diaper wipes

Contractor bags

Brooms

Dustpans

Any and all cleaning supplies - - --including dish and laundry detergent.

Personal hygiene items – including shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrush, feminine products, toilet paper, hair brush/comb, deodorant.

“Nth Degree, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and partners are committed to helping our neighbors in Texas by driving this effort and asking for any local businesses or individuals to stop by Thursday to make a contribution,” the organization said.

© 2017 WWL-TV