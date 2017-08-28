HARVEY RELIEF: Where to donate locally

The following is a list of local agencies accepting donations to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. It is a living document that will change over time. If you know a way to donate that we don't, please email the newsroom at PressRelease@WWLTV.com
For the latest on Hurricane Harvey, follow our continuing coverage here.
For a list of national organizations accepting donations such as The Red Cross, The Salvation Army and The United Way, click here.
Second Harvest Food Bank
Second Harvest is accepting donations of food, water and disaster supplies to help Hurricane Harvey victims.
Recommended donations:
- Non-perishable food items, especially “pop-top” canned goods that do not require can-openers
- Water
- MREs that are still in-date
- Cleaning supplies such as bleach, gloves, and garbage bags, and other disaster-specific items
Donations are accepted at the following locations:
– Main warehouse and facility, 700 Edwards Avenue in the Elmwood Warehouse District area, Mon-Fri, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
– Lafayette warehouse and facility, 215 E. Pinhook Road, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
– The North Shore Food Bank, 840. North Columbia Street, Covington, 9:00 a.m. to noon, Mon – Thurs.
St. Catherine of Siena
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church will be helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. To assist in loading the 18 wheeler, please ONLY send items in BULK / PRE-PACKAGED items (Consider buying in bulk from Sam’s, Costco, Walmart, etc.). They are collecting the following items:
- Cases of Bottled Water, Powerade, Gatorade
- Baby Items (Diapers, Wipes, Powder, etc.)
- Non-perishable Dry goods and canned goods
- Bleach, Lysol, Clorox Wipes, etc.
- Mops, Brooms, Buckets, etc.
- Contractor Bags, gloves, surgical masks, etc.
- Soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, razors, floss, feminine products, deodorant, etc.
- Paper Towels, Kleenex, Toilet paper, etc.
- Dog and Cat food
- Flash lights and batteries
- New Pillows, sheets, towels, and air mattresses
- Tarps
- Duct tape
- Plastic storage bins
- Folding chairs
- Boxes and Packing tape
They are NOT ACCEPTING clothes, books, or toys.
Please drop off these items off to the Church between 8:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on the following days:
Tuesday, Aug, 29 until Thursday, Aug. 31
Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Thursday, Sept. 7
Anyone wishing to make a financial donation, can either mail it to St. Catherine of Siena (105 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, LA 70005) with the memo “Hurricane Relief” or mail it to the Archdiocese of New Orleans (Attn: Archbishop Aymond, 7887 Walmsley Ave, New Orleans, LA 70125) with the memo “Hurricane Relief”.
For more information, visit their website.
New Orleans Cooks – Information & Volunteer Network
The following restaurants are accepting gift card drops offs on Aug. 29 to support families that work in the hospitality industry that have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
- Cavan
- Sylvain
- Barrel Proof NOLA
- Meauxbar
- Palace Cafe
- Arnaud's & the French 75 Bar
- Pizza Nola: Lakeview's Savory Cafe
- Cottage Catering
- Taceaux Loceaux
- St. James Cheese Company - Uptown
- St. James Cheese Company -Downtown
- Seersucker Catering
Pressed Café
Pressed Café is accepting donations of food, clothing, toiletries and other essentials starting Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 a.m. Their address is 919 St. Charles Avenue at the corner of St. Charles and Howard.
The Junior League of New Orleans
The Junior League of New Orleans is accepting diaper donations for families in Texas. Last year, the JLNO donated more than 30,000 diapers to victims of the 2016 flood in the Baton Rouge area.
To donate, visit their Amazon wish list here.
NOLA Tree Project
The NOLA Tree Project will set up recovery efforts in the Houston area once it is safe to travel there. In the meantime, they are collecting gift cards which will be distributed in person to victims.
Visa, AMEX, Home Depot, Lowes, Target, or Wal-Mart cards can be dropped off at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in New Orleans on weekdays between 8 a.m and 4 p.m. 6249 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124
Animal Rescue New Orleans
ARNO will be taking in animals displaced by Harvey and is looking for foster homes to place them in. To apply, visit their website here.
They are also accepting donations such as:
- wire crates and travel kennels of all sizes
- clay or clumping kitty litter
- disposable litter pans
- fleece blankets
- towels
- cleaning supplies such as dawn dish soap and bleach
- cases of bottled water (for people)
- gallons of water (for animals).
You can also donate gift cards to Wal-Mart, Home Depot, Amazon, Petco and Petsmart so that they can purchase more specific supplies as needed.
Donations can be dropped off at the ARNO shelter at 271 Plauche St. in Harahan or at 10 Platt St. in Kenner.
Zeus’ Place
Zeus’ Place has taken in several animals displaced by Harvey (including one in active labor) and needs foster homes to place them in. To apply, visit their website.
If you are not in a position to foster an animal, you can help by donating supplies like fleece blankets, collars, leashes, treats, canned dog food and clay cat litter at 2520 Napoleon Avenue in New Orleans.
Take a Chance Animal Rescue
Take a Chance has taken in several animals dogs displaced by Harvey and needs supplies. They are currently collection
- Dry Dog Food
- Large Kennels (Both wire and plastic)
- Blankets, Sheets and Pillows
- Toys and Treats
- Cleaning Supplies (Paper Towels, Bleach ect)
Supplies can be dropped off at 5728 Plauche Street, Suite C, Harvey, La., 70123
Monetary donations can also be made here.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs