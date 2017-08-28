HARVEY RELIEF: Where to donate locally

People walk through the flooded waters of Telephone Rd. in Houston on August 27, 2017 as the US fourth city city battles with tropical storm Harvey and resulting floods. THOMAS B. SHEA/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: THOMAS B. SHEA/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

The following is a list of local agencies accepting donations to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. It is a living document that will change over time. If you know a way to donate that we don't, please email the newsroom at PressRelease@WWLTV.com

Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest is accepting donations of food, water and disaster supplies to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

Recommended donations:

Non-perishable food items, especially “pop-top” canned goods that do not require can-openers

Water

MREs that are still in-date

Cleaning supplies such as bleach, gloves, and garbage bags, and other disaster-specific items

Donations are accepted at the following locations:

– Main warehouse and facility, 700 Edwards Avenue in the Elmwood Warehouse District area, Mon-Fri, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– Lafayette warehouse and facility, 215 E. Pinhook Road, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– The North Shore Food Bank, 840. North Columbia Street, Covington, 9:00 a.m. to noon, Mon – Thurs.

St. Catherine of Siena

St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church will be helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. To assist in loading the 18 wheeler, please ONLY send items in BULK / PRE-PACKAGED items (Consider buying in bulk from Sam’s, Costco, Walmart, etc.). They are collecting the following items:

Cases of Bottled Water, Powerade, Gatorade

Baby Items (Diapers, Wipes, Powder, etc.)

Non-perishable Dry goods and canned goods

Bleach, Lysol, Clorox Wipes, etc.

Mops, Brooms, Buckets, etc.

Contractor Bags, gloves, surgical masks, etc.

Soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, razors, floss, feminine products, deodorant, etc.

Paper Towels, Kleenex, Toilet paper, etc.

Dog and Cat food

Flash lights and batteries

New Pillows, sheets, towels, and air mattresses

Tarps

Duct tape

Plastic storage bins

Folding chairs

Boxes and Packing tape

They are NOT ACCEPTING clothes, books, or toys.

Please drop off these items off to the Church between 8:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on the following days:

Tuesday, Aug, 29 until Thursday, Aug. 31

Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Thursday, Sept. 7

Anyone wishing to make a financial donation, can either mail it to St. Catherine of Siena (105 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, LA 70005) with the memo “Hurricane Relief” or mail it to the Archdiocese of New Orleans (Attn: Archbishop Aymond, 7887 Walmsley Ave, New Orleans, LA 70125) with the memo “Hurricane Relief”.

New Orleans Cooks – Information & Volunteer Network

The following restaurants are accepting gift card drops offs on Aug. 29 to support families that work in the hospitality industry that have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Cavan

Sylvain

Barrel Proof NOLA

Meauxbar

Palace Cafe

Arnaud's & the French 75 Bar

Pizza Nola: Lakeview's Savory Cafe

Cottage Catering

Taceaux Loceaux

St. James Cheese Company - Uptown

St. James Cheese Company -Downtown

Seersucker Catering

Pressed Café

Pressed Café is accepting donations of food, clothing, toiletries and other essentials starting Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 a.m. Their address is 919 St. Charles Avenue at the corner of St. Charles and Howard.

The Junior League of New Orleans

The Junior League of New Orleans is accepting diaper donations for families in Texas. Last year, the JLNO donated more than 30,000 diapers to victims of the 2016 flood in the Baton Rouge area.

To donate, visit their Amazon wish list here.

NOLA Tree Project

The NOLA Tree Project will set up recovery efforts in the Houston area once it is safe to travel there. In the meantime, they are collecting gift cards which will be distributed in person to victims.

Visa, AMEX, Home Depot, Lowes, Target, or Wal-Mart cards can be dropped off at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in New Orleans on weekdays between 8 a.m and 4 p.m. 6249 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124

Animal Rescue New Orleans

ARNO will be taking in animals displaced by Harvey and is looking for foster homes to place them in. To apply, visit their website here.

They are also accepting donations such as:

wire crates and travel kennels of all sizes

clay or clumping kitty litter

disposable litter pans

fleece blankets

towels

cleaning supplies such as dawn dish soap and bleach

cases of bottled water (for people)

gallons of water (for animals).

You can also donate gift cards to Wal-Mart, Home Depot, Amazon, Petco and Petsmart so that they can purchase more specific supplies as needed.

Donations can be dropped off at the ARNO shelter at 271 Plauche St. in Harahan or at 10 Platt St. in Kenner.

Zeus’ Place

Zeus’ Place has taken in several animals displaced by Harvey (including one in active labor) and needs foster homes to place them in. To apply, visit their website.

If you are not in a position to foster an animal, you can help by donating supplies like fleece blankets, collars, leashes, treats, canned dog food and clay cat litter at 2520 Napoleon Avenue in New Orleans.

Take a Chance Animal Rescue

Take a Chance has taken in several animals dogs displaced by Harvey and needs supplies. They are currently collection

Dry Dog Food

Large Kennels (Both wire and plastic)

Blankets, Sheets and Pillows

Toys and Treats

Cleaning Supplies (Paper Towels, Bleach ect)

Supplies can be dropped off at 5728 Plauche Street, Suite C, Harvey, La., 70123

Monetary donations can also be made here.

