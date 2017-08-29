Volunteers and First Responders help flood victims evacuate to shelters in Houston, TX. Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network)

HOUSTON - In one of the hardest hit and poorest sections of town, Houston residents tell tales of being stranded for days waiting for rescue.

The Northeast Houston neighborhoods of Lakewood, Lakeview, Cavalcade and many others nearby were completely flooded, according to residents waiting at the Hardy-Ley bus station.

Residents wade through waist high water to get to safety after devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The station was ground zero for Houston's Metro buses which made frequent trips to and from the George R. Brown Convention Center, picking up evacuees and taking them to safety.

Evacuees at the Hardy-Ley Bus Station wait for Houston Metro buses to take them to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Susie Edgar lived in the Cavalcade neighborhood not far from the station. Edgar described a harrowing experience as she, her husband and her disabled son tried to leave their flooded home in waist deep water on Saturday.

"My brother in law had an air mattress and he was trying to get us out and he told us to get the baby on that," Edgar explained. " We was in waist high water. He's disabled and he cannot walk. My house was flooded out and we lost everything. I had to set him on my kitchen table."

Northeast Houston residents are rescued from flooded homes by Police and volunteers on Monday.

Edgar said the family made it to a church across the street and was stuck there until rescuers could get them on Monday.

Joyce Dugar lived in the Lakewood neighborhood which was equally hard hit. Dugar had to be rescued by boat from her home and yard which were competently submerged. She could barely hold back tears as she described what happened

"I know we don't have a home to go back to," she said. "I can't find my two dogs. We keep them in the yard. They are no longer in the yard."

Evacuees are pulled from flooded homes in Northeast Houston on Monday.

Houston Police said hundreds of evacuees had been through the bus station as they made their way from destroyed homes and neighborhoods. Some came by City of Houston dump trucks, some by military vehicles that could travel through very high water. Many were taken from flooded-out structures by boat, then transferred to trucks and brought to the bus station to await Metro city buses, which then ferried them on to the Convention Center.

Evacuees are brought in by truck to the Hardy-Ley Bus station in Northeast Houston on the way to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

We've had 18-wheelers coming in to shuttle people in," said Chris Elder of the Houston City Police Department. "And the Army National Guard has big troop transport vehicles and we have numerous hotlines where people are calling in and they are saying, I'm in this certain area, I need help. Can you send somebody? And then we'll respond based on that."

Evacuees are brought in by boat to the Hardy-Ley Bus station in Northeast Houston on the way to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

I'm just hearing this is the worst storm people have seen in a while. The city has done a great deal in trying to prepare everybody. We are doing the best that we can."

Evacuees are brought in by truck to the Hardy-Ley Bus station in Northeast Houston on the way to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Edgar said echoed the feeling of so many who found themselves in the same position-going through hardship, but still alive to tell their story.

"I'm just trying get to high ground and dry off," Edgar added. "I'm cold and I"m wet, but I'm still here and I thank God for that."

