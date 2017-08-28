Lafayette couple stranded, separated after brain surgery in Houston

(Photo: COURTESY OF TIFFANY BOUDREAUX)

HOUSTON -- This is “worse than the worst-case scenario for Houston,” tweeted WeatherBell meteorologist Ryan Maue earlier this weekend.

Hurricane Harvey has pounded its way through southern Texas and is predicted to dump up to 50 inches of rain by the time all is said and done.

Thousands are stranded, left without power, transportation and, in some cases, even food.

But one Lafayette couple is facing even more dire circumstances.

Youngsville Chief of Police Rickey Boudreaux reached out to The Daily Advertiser about his niece, Tiffany Boudreaux, 23.

Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux takes a short break from assisting flood victims to view the damage to his own home in Highland Subdivision last summer. (Photo: (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/THE ADVERTISER))

Tiffany and her boyfriend, Garrett Baudoin, 25, traveled from Acadiana to Houston last Monday, Aug. 21, so that he could undergo a serious medical procedure.

Baudoin had a brain tumor removed last Tuesday at Memorial Hermann hospital and was scheduled to have a follow-up procedure this morning. It’s been postponed due to horrific flooding, which has left dozens of hospital employees unable to get to work.

Deteriorating weather conditions have also prevented Tiffany from being by her boyfriend's side as he recovers.

She’s staying at the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Houston – and as of now, there’s no way out.

“The water is up to the door handles on the cars in the parking lot,” Tiffany says, “and the cars that parked in the underground garage, they’re completely underwater.”

She and Baudoin were supposed to head back to Lafayette on Monday night, but that’s no longer an option.

“It’s still flooding,” Tiffany says on Sunday afternoon, “and we’re right next to Brays Bayou, which is completely overflowed. Cars are stranded all over the roads.”

For this Youngsville resident, Hurricane Harvey is bringing back memories of last summer, when record-setting floods left her neighborhood soaked.

“It’s looking the same as my house did last year,” she says. “My neighborhood was flooded, and we couldn’t get in or out. But, honestly, it seems even worse here.”

Tiffany, who works for the Lafayette District Attorney’s Office, says despite the circumstances, her boyfriend remains in good spirits.

“He’s ready to get out, though,” she says.

Richard Jue, 58, utters similar sentiments when it comes to people’s fears of being trapped indefinitely.

Jue has owned the China Garden Restaurant in downtown Houston for 48 years, and he’s working tirelessly with the Sheriff’s Department doing high-water rescues.

“It’s raining cats and dogs,” he says. “Hundreds of houses are flooded, highways and bayous are flooded. The emergency rescue departments are getting so many calls, they can’t handle them.”

On Sunday afternoon, Gov. Edwards dispatched more help to desperate Texas even as he kept a wary eye on worsening rainfall forecasts for Acadiana and all of southwestern Louisiana.

Edwards sent three teams of 10 Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents to Texas on Sunday. They joined 10 LDWF agents, boats and trucks already dispatched to Louisiana's neighbor.

Two people from the Emergency Management Assistance Compact Advance Team in Louisiana have also been deployed. Miranda Turner and Michele Asonye will work with Texas personnel to assist in coordinating out-of-state resources.

