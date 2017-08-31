Landrieu reactivates fund to help survivors of Harvey

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has reactivated the "NOLA Pay it Forward Fund" to help Texas and southwest Louisiana areas hit by Harvey.
The money collected will go to non-profits conducting volunteer relief efforts in those areas.
Last year, the fund raised $250,000 to help flood victims in Baton Rouge and elsewhere in Louisiana.
The fund is housed with the Greater New Orleans Foundation. Its president and CEO, Andy Koppelin, says, "Texans opened their hearts, homes, and wallets to help us after Hurricane Katrina. It's now our turn to repay the favor."
Visit https://nola.gov/city/pay-it-forward/ for more information.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs