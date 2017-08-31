Local short term rental owners offering free rooms to evacuees

Thousands of Texas evacuees are looking for places to stay and New Orleans residents are waiting with open arms. Many owners of short term rental properties are offering to rent out their homes to flood victims free of charge.

"It just seems like the right thing to do," short term rental owner Isaac Pinhas said.

Another rental owner, Jordan Jacobs, agreed. "It's just such a tragedy what's going on out there," he said.

This is the second time Pinhas and Jacobs will rent out their homes for free to flood victims. Last year both men hosted families displaced by the Baton Rouge floods.

"They had a dog with them which made it very hard to get into certain shelters that weren't pet friendly," Jacobs said. "I was absolutely able to accommodate them."

Now they're waiting to help victims of another disaster.

"When I saw all those pictures of all the flooded homes and people that were stranded, it really broke my heart to see all that devastation," Jacobs said.

Officials say 32,000 people are currently living out of 230 shelters. An estimated 40,000 homes are destroyed.

"Can you imagine that many people? Where are they gonna go?" Pinhas asked.

New Orleans, for starters. Residents here say it's now our turn to give back.

"Citizens of New Orleans have been through this before, most of us have been through this before and we remember and appreciate how Houston opened their doors to us," Pinhas said.

One room at a time, these residents are hoping to make a difference. If you're interested in listing your room for free or in finding a room, click here: https://www.airbnb.com/disaster/hurricaneharveyevacuees

