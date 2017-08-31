Louisiana opens mega-shelter in Alexandria for displaced Texans

Louisiana opened its LSU AgCenter mega shelter in Alexandria overnight to take in evacuees from Texas.

The shelter is staffed by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

"We stand ready to help our neighbors from Texas," said Gov. John Bel Edwards. "This mega-shelter will provide a safe and clean environment where survivors can rest and receive the kind of care they need as they face the aftermath of this storm."

DCFS set up 2,000 cots in the Alexandria mega shelter Friday, preparing for the possibility of opening its doors as rainfall inundated a large swath of eastern Texas and bore down on Louisiana.

The mega-shelter adds to the shelters open in Louisiana. The American Red Cross announced Wednesday it was opening two additional shelters, one at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles and Christian Love Baptist Church in Alexandria.

