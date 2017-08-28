New Orleans flights cancelled as Harvey batters Houston

Electronic board at an airport shows flights cancelled (Photo: Greg Guise/WUSA)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Airport officials are urging all travelers planning to fly from New Orleans to continue to check with airlines for flight statuses.

Flights at both of Houston’s two busy airports remained grounded Monday as Tropical Storm Harvey continued to snarl schedules over the region.

The worst of Monday's problems were expected in Houston, where United operates one of its busiest hubs at Bush Intercontinental and Southwest one of its busiest bases at Hobby.

United said it hoped to restart flights at Bush Intercontinental after noon local time, but it was unclear if that would be possible.

Conditions were even worse at Hobby, where it appeared that commercial flights would remain grounded at least through Wednesday morning because of floodwaters on the airfield.

According to FlightAware, 22 flights - 13 percent - from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport were cancelled Monday. Twenty flights were also cancelled for Tuesday.

“If you are traveling in the coming days, please check with your airline prior to coming to the Airport as there are continued delays and cancellations,” a spokesperson for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport said. “Your airline’s website is the best source of information for flight status.”

