New pic shows rescued elderly residents 'safe, warm & dry!'

KHOU, CBS , WWLTV 6:27 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

DICKINSON, Texas – We have another update to that dramatic viral image of elderly residents trapped in waist-deep water in a nursing home amid catastrophic flooding.

The original photo was taken Sunday inside the La Vita Bella home in Dickinson.

The photo was tweeted just before 9 a.m. by Tim and Kim McIntosh, nearly 1,000 miles away in Tampa, with a desperate plea for help. Kim told WTSP her mother owns the facility.

The tweet took off, quickly going viral, garnering nearly 3,000 re-tweets.

By a little after noon, the residents were rescued. The Galveston Daily News reports 15 seniors citizens were rescued.

“Thank you to the National Guard & the Galveston City Emergency crew for our rescue” Timothy McIntosh tweeted.

A new photo tweeted by CBS reporter Omar Villafranca on Monday shows the group "safe, warm and dry."

