Oyster growing areas in Louisiana to reopen

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Oyster growing areas in Louisiana will reopen after being previously closed as a precaution due to adverse weather spawned from Tropical Storm Harvey.



The Louisiana Department of Health says all molluscan shellfish growing waters, Areas 1-28, will reopen effective 30 minutes before sunrise Thursday.



Harvey brought the threat of large amounts of rain to oyster harvesting areas, which can introduce runoff and bacteria into the water. With the northward movement of the storm resulting in decreased rainfall, state health officials say conditions are considered safe to reopen the areas.

