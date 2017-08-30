Rodrigue family re-releases iconic Blue Dog print for Harvey relief

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- George Rodrigue's Blue Dog is back to help schools after the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

According to the Rodrigue family, The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts will re-release the artist's post-Katrina print "We Will Rise Again" to benefit schools throughout Texas and Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

"The original print of 'We Will Rise Again' raised $700,000, much of it generated by Texans, many of whom also helped displaced Louisiana families," a release from the Rodrigue family said.

George Rodrigue first painted "We Will Rise Again" in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina to benefit the Red Cross.

Included with each print is the following message from the artist:

“Those of us from south Louisiana grew up with the aftermaths of hurricanes Audrey, Betsy, Camille…and now Katrina. As in times before, ‘We will rise again.’ Tears and rising water threaten to drown us. But don’t be deceived. The land may be under water, but the spirit of New Orleans and the culture of Louisiana hold their heads high. We Will Rise Again shows the American flag covered with water. The blue dog is partly submerged, and its eyes, normally yellow, are red with a broken heart. Like a ship’s SOS, the red cross on the dog’s chest calls out for help.

Katrina hit me personally at ground zero. My immediate thought was for the safety of people I know, followed by the shock of seeing helicopters and boats alongside familiar street signs, as rescuers assisted people from rooftops and attics. For the second time in this young twenty-first century I sat at my easel weighted by personal sorrow and my desire to help, this time also reflecting on the devastation of my city and the suffering of my neighbors.

New Orleans has been home to my gallery and studio for sixteen years; it is where the Blue Dog was born. My wife is a third generation New Orleanian, and the Big Easy remains the ‘big city’ to my Cajun hometown of New Iberia. Wendy and I join thousands of New Orleans residents in our pledge to go HOME, to rebuild our city, and to pay tribute to those who lost their lives with a commitment to care for our citizens, embrace our culture, and make the good times roll…again.”

George Rodrigue died of cancer in 2013 at the age of 69.

To purchase a print of the painting, visit the Rodrigue Foundatoin's website here.

© 2017 WWL-TV