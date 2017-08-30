So far, cellphone networks have weathered Harvey

(Photo: Thinkstock)

NEW YORK (AP) - Cellphone networks so far remain largely functional in the aftermath of Harvey.



Big carriers brought in supplemental equipment and backup power and turned to drones to diagnose problems.



Four Gulf Coast counties northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, had more than half of their cell towers knocked out earlier in the week, but crews have been able to restore many of them.



Throughout the affected region, just 4 percent of cell towers were out. It was just slightly higher at 5 percent in Houston's Harris County.



All told, the devastating storm knocked out fewer than 400 of the 7,804 cell towers in the affected counties; just 329 were down as of Wednesday. By contrast, Hurricane Katrina disabled more than 1,000 cell towers in 2005.

