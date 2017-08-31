Christina Yowman and Kendra Chatman are both members of Zeta Phi Beta, Sorority, Incorporated. The two women were stranded in a flooded house in Port Arthur. They say they sent their sorority sisters their address who then posted it online. Hours later, they were rescued.
"I think that it's basically because of social media like so many people had given out the number that they were just calling back to back like 'have you been rescued?' said Christina. "So many people worked together to get the word out that you need help."
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs