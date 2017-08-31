Christina Yowman and Kendra Chatman are both members of Zeta Phi Beta, Sorority, Incorporated. The two women were stranded in a flooded house in Port Arthur. They say they sent their sorority sisters their address who then posted it online. Hours later, they were rescued.

"I think that it's basically because of social media like so many people had given out the number that they were just calling back to back like 'have you been rescued?' said Christina. "So many people worked together to get the word out that you need help."

That's the case for a lot of people. Thousands of posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram after Harvey made landfall in Texas as a Category-4 hurricane.

"On my Instagram timeline, it was so many addresses, like these people need help, these people need help, said Kendra.

Social media is playing a huge role in rescue efforts.

"As we are connected on our phones, we're connected on our tablets and people have the apps, they can now communicate," said Ashley Nelson, Social Media and Communications Professor at Tulane University. "Those of us that were on the road during Katrina, we had a phone but it was a very limited phone and now Twitter is the place to go. If you want information in the now, in the know, 24/7, that's where you should go."

"Thousands of people retweeting and putting other people's addresses (online) to get them on the list to be rescued," said Kendra.

The water in Texas is so high, it doesn't need to be measured in inches; it can be measured in feet.

"When I was walking outside the water, in some parts, was to my waist and other parts maybe to my chest," said Christina.

Her final advice: if it looks bad, don't stay.

Social media is being used as an outlet for information but some false incidents have also been reported.

