Streets flood, schools closed Tuesday, pump in Lakeview breaks

Cars on neutral grounds on Jefferson Davis Parkway (PHoto: Meg Farris)

NEW ORLEANS - A heavy band of rain dropped nearly three inches of rain in parts of Metairie and close to two inches of rain in parts of Orleans Parish, making some streets and underpasses impassable and causing some nervous people to begin parking cars on neutral grounds and sidewalks for safety.



The city's weakened pump and drainage system also had a setback as a pump at Station 6 on the 17th Street Canal again went down after being repaired last week. Many images from viewers showed street flooding in Lakeview.



"Out of an abundance of caution, I recommend that everyone stay home tomorrow," said Landrieu.



Orleans Parish schools - public, RSD, First Line and Catholic schools were closed for Tuesday. Any announcement on the rest of the week will come later.

Underpasses at Carrollton near Tulane and at I-610 and St. Bernard were closed or down to one lane for a short period of time around 2 p.m.



Cars were also parking on neutral grounds and sidewalks near Jefferson Davis Parkway as water rose nearby.

Rain totals for some of the hardest-hit areas included 2.7 inches at the gauge at St. Angela Merici in Metairie; 2.3 inches at St. Louis King of France near Bucktown, 1.9 inches at Brother Martin in Gentilly and 1.5 inches at Newman School Uptown.

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of southeast Louisiana as outer bands from Harvey continue to occasionally pass over the metro area, dousing it in small bursts.





After twice being burned by heavy afternoon storms in late July and early August, and with the city of New Orleans' pumps being at less than optimal strength, people continue to flock for weather news on digital and social media and keep an eye on the skies.



Especially frightening are the images coming from Houston, which have harkened some memories of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated the area 12 years ago Tuesday.



The University of New Orleans cancelled classes for the remainder of Monday, but no other schools had announced any change of schedule as of 2:30 p.m.

