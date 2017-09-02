US President Donald Trump holds the state flag of Texas outside of the Annaville Fire House after attending a briefing on Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 29, 2017. (Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images, Custom)

HOUSTON - President Trump will return to Texas on Saturday morning to visit the Houston area for the first time since Hurricane Harvey hit last weekend.

Trump is scheduled to land at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base around 11:15 a.m. He'll also visit Lake Charles, Louisiana today. The Associated Press reports that Trump plans to speak from both locations.

The visit marks Trump's second this week. He and first lady Melania visited Corpus Christi on Tuesday, where he received briefings from FEMA officials and met with Gov. Greg Abbott. Trump avoided the Houston and heavy-hit areas that day to avoid using first responder resources needed for water rescues and aid.

On Thursday, Trump submitted a request to Congress for $7.9 billion in aid. The request, expected to be swiftly approved by Congress, would add $7.4 billion to FEMA funds and $450 million to finance disaster loans for small businesses, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier this week, Abbott said he expects the total cost of Harvey relief funds to exceed those of Hurricane Katrina, which he said reached well over $100 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

