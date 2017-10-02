Heavy rain floods roads in Orleans, Jefferson parishes

Flooding near Gentilly and Paris (Photo: Winstrom, Sam, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes until 3:15 p.m. Monday.



Bands of showers brought at least three inches of rains to Metairie, New Orleans and Chalmette areas as of 12 p.m.

Street flooding in Treme. pic.twitter.com/iCUkoWqZEx — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) October 2, 2017

NOLA Ready's Streetwise reports street flooding in the following areas:

Elysian Fields Avenue / N. Miro Street

Elysian Fields Avenue / Gentilly Blvd.

Holiday Drive

Holiday Drive / Macarthur Blvd.

Norland Avenue

Garden Oaks Drive

Louisa St. / Old Gentilly Road

Wakefield Place / Paris Ave

General Meyer Ave

Stephen Girard Ave / Louisa Drive

Desire Parkway / Chef Menteur Highway

Solomon Street

Alvar Overpass

Stars and Stripes Blvd / Downman Road

2500 block of Orleans Avenue

400 block of N. Rendon Street

Canal Blvd / Homedale St.

Elysian Fields Ave. and Benefit Street

Read Blvd and I-10 east

1600 block of Basin Street

Burbank Drive and Perlita Street

1015 block of S. Telemachus Street

6800 block of Argonne Blvd.

400 N. Tonti Street

400 N. Broad Street

1500 Pressburg Street

1400 Foucher Street

8100 Hampson Street

400 N. Rocheblave Street

N. Dorgenois Street

I-610 E onramp / Palmyra Street

S. Lopez Street

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports street flooding at the following locations:

Oaklawn Drive / I-10 overpass

4600 block of Woodland Street

Woodland Street / Mouton Street

Richland Avenue / Mouton Street

Cleary Avenue / Mouton Street and 3rd Street

Grinell Drive / Grape Lane / Goucher Street

700 block of Lake Avenue

4000 block of Hessmer Avenue

18th street from Severn to Division

Causeway Blvd / Veterans Blvd.

