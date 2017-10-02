Heavy rain floods roads in Orleans, Jefferson parishes

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes until 3:15 p.m. Monday.
Bands of showers brought at least three inches of rains to Metairie, New Orleans and Chalmette areas as of 12 p.m.
Street flooding in Treme. pic.twitter.com/iCUkoWqZEx— Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) October 2, 2017
NOLA Ready's Streetwise reports street flooding in the following areas:
Elysian Fields Avenue / N. Miro Street
Elysian Fields Avenue / Gentilly Blvd.
Holiday Drive
Holiday Drive / Macarthur Blvd.
Norland Avenue
Garden Oaks Drive
Louisa St. / Old Gentilly Road
Wakefield Place / Paris Ave
General Meyer Ave
Stephen Girard Ave / Louisa Drive
Desire Parkway / Chef Menteur Highway
Solomon Street
Alvar Overpass
Stars and Stripes Blvd / Downman Road
2500 block of Orleans Avenue
400 block of N. Rendon Street
Canal Blvd / Homedale St.
Elysian Fields Ave. and Benefit Street
Read Blvd and I-10 east
1600 block of Basin Street
Burbank Drive and Perlita Street
1015 block of S. Telemachus Street
6800 block of Argonne Blvd.
400 N. Tonti Street
400 N. Broad Street
1500 Pressburg Street
1400 Foucher Street
8100 Hampson Street
400 N. Rocheblave Street
N. Dorgenois Street
I-610 E onramp / Palmyra Street
S. Lopez Street
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports street flooding at the following locations:
Oaklawn Drive / I-10 overpass
4600 block of Woodland Street
Woodland Street / Mouton Street
Richland Avenue / Mouton Street
Cleary Avenue / Mouton Street and 3rd Street
Grinell Drive / Grape Lane / Goucher Street
700 block of Lake Avenue
4000 block of Hessmer Avenue
18th street from Severn to Division
Causeway Blvd / Veterans Blvd.
