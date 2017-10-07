7 PM - Hurricane Nate weakens, slows

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Hurricane Nate has weakened slightly and doesn't seem likely to gain any strength over the next few hours. Shortly before 7 p.m. it made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River.



The forward speed has slowed a bit but is still a brisk 20 miles per hour, the direction has shifted to due north.

Nate is expected to be moving into Mississippi around 1 a.m. and by 1 p.m. on Sunday it is expected to move into Alabama and away from the area.

There is a tropical storm warning to the west and hurricane warnings over most of the area into Mississippi. There are several storm surge warnings along the coast as well. A storm surge warning of 7-11 feet is from the Mississippi Gulf coast towards St. Bernard Parish and Plaquemines Parish. From the mouth of the river to Grand Isle there is a storm surge warning of 2-4 feet. Additionally, the east part of Lake Pontchartrain on the north and south shore has a storm surge warning of 4-7 feet and on the west part of the lake there is a storm surge warning of 3-5 feet.

