After a hurricane: What to do when you return

Precautions to Take When Returning Home:
- Do not use the telephone except for emergencies.
- Beware of loose or dangling power lines. Many lives are lost through electrocution.
- Walk or drive cautiously. Watch out for snakes.
- Do not use water until you receive word that it is safe.
- Open windows and doors to ventilate your home, or in the case of flooding, to help dry your home.
- Only eat foods you are sure are safe. If power has been out, food that was refrigerated or frozen may be spoiled.
- Don’t light candles. Do not attempt to turn on utilities.
- Be wary of dangerous or frightened animals.
- Use care handling power tools, gas lanterns, generators and matches.
- Call your insurance company to file a claim if your home is damaged and take pictures.
- Listen to local radio stations, and watch WWL-TV for official disaster relief information and instructions
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs