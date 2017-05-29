WWL
After a hurricane: What to do when you return

WWLTV.com , WWL 11:08 AM. CDT May 29, 2017

Precautions to Take When Returning Home:

  • Do not use the telephone except for emergencies.
  • Beware of loose or dangling power lines. Many lives are lost through electrocution.
  • Walk or drive cautiously. Watch out for snakes.
  • Do not use water until you receive word that it is safe.
  • Open windows and doors to ventilate your home, or in the case of flooding, to help dry your home.
  • Only eat foods you are sure are safe. If power has been out, food that was refrigerated or frozen may be spoiled.
  • Don’t light candles. Do not attempt to turn on utilities.
  • Be wary of dangerous or frightened animals.
  • Use care handling power tools, gas lanterns, generators and matches.
  • Call your insurance company to file a claim if your home is damaged and take pictures.
  • Listen to local radio stations, and watch WWL-TV for official disaster relief information and instructions

© 2017 WWL-TV


