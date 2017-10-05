City of New Orleans drainage pumps at 92 percent capacity

Mayor Mitch Landrieu and city officials at a press conference in advance of Tropical Storm Nate.

NEW ORLEANS - The city's challenged pump and drainage system is operating at 92 percent capacity as Tropical Storm Nate approaches.



The beleaguered and aging system that has seen big street flooding events recently on July 22, August 5 and Oct. 2 could face a challenge with Nate, though the system is expected to move quickly and to not drop an inordinate amount of rain.



Mayor Mitch Landrieu said that the Sewerage and Water Board and its contractors are working around the clock to repair the pumps. As of Thursday, 108 of 120 pumps were operational.



Landrieu said there is a good chance there could be standing water at certain points and that citizens know the flood-prone areas and the alternate routes.



He also said that 14 catch basin-cleaning trucks were aggressively cleaning catch basins in the problem areas of the city.



NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison added that residents should not drive through flooded streets. He said that in addition to being a danger to the driver, the vehicles often push water into nearby homes and businesses.

