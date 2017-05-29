Evacuation guidelines: Before, during and afterward

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

State’s Evacuation Guidelines

A slow moving Category 3 and all Category 4 & 5 hurricanes posing a threat to this area will trigger the state’s evacuation plan. The state will distribute handouts concerning contraflow and alternate routes and recommends you

have your personal evacuation plan ready.

Keep in mind that travel times are longer during an evacuation. Most importantly, know where you are going. The interstate you choose and the lane you travel in will determine your ultimate destination.

On I-10 heading west, vehicles in the center and far right lanes will be forced onto I-55 north to Hammond. Only the left two lanes will continue west.

There will be stiff restrictions along I-12 and all east-west traffic will be routed north onto I-55 or I-59; you will not be able to travel west to Baton Rouge from I-12.

General Evacuation Guidelines:

Coordinate your departure with people traveling with you. Notify an out-of-area person of your plans.

Secure your home.

Put your disaster supply kit in your vehicle.

Double check evacuation routes.

Plan to leave early if you live in a low-lying area, a manufactured home, or have special needs.

Secure Your Home:

Turn off gas, water & electricity.

Board up windows.

Brace garage doors.

Bring in outdoor furniture and other loose objects; secure items you cannot bring inside.

Place boats on trailers, tie them down close to home and fill them with water.

Lock all windows and doors.

Make arrangements for pets. Most shelters do not allow pets.

Evacuation Tips:

Keep your vehicle in good repair, with a full tank of gas and a spare tire.

Check tire pressure and tread, all fluid levels, belts and hoses.

Check on friends and neighbors who may have special needs.

Secure your home quickly; evacuate when asked to do so.

If possible, take a CB Radio or cell phone with you. Use it only in emergencies.

Monitor Emergency Alert Stations (EAS) 870AM, 105.3FM, and 101.9FM for the latest news and information.

© 2017 WWL-TV