St. Bernard Parish

There is a Mandatory Evacuation for residents outside of the levee protection system beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

Town of Grand Isle

Voluntary evacuation order as of 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

St. John Parish

-A voluntary evacuation is in effect for areas North of the I-55 off ramp at LaPlace, including Frenier, Peavine and Manchac. A mandatory evacuation is under consideration for these areas on Saturday.

-A voluntary evacuation is being considered for Pleasure Bend and areas north of Airline Hwy. that are prone to flooding and homes and businesses that flooded in Hurricane Isaac.

