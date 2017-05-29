Evacuspots for seniors and medical needs

Senior Center Evacuspots
- Arthur Monday Center, 1111 Newton Avenue (Neighborhood: Algiers; Nearby Zip Codes: 70114)
- Kingsley House, 1600 Constance Street (Neighborhood: Lower Garden District; Nearby Zip Codes: 70130, 70115)
- Mater Dolorosa, 1226 S. Carrollton Ave. (Neighborhood: Carrollton; Nearby Zip Codes: 70118, 70125, 70115)
- Central City Senior Center, 2101 Philip St (Neighborhood: Central City; Nearby Zip Codes: 70113, 70130, 70115)
General Population Evacuspots
- Smith Library Bus Stop, 6300 Canal Blvd (Neighborhood: Lakeview; Nearby Zip Codes: 70124)
- Palmer Park, S. Claiborne and S. Carrollton Ave (Neighborhood: West Carrollton; Nearby Zip Codes: 70118, 70125)
- McMain High School, 5712 S. Claiborne Ave (Neighborhood: Broadmoor; Nearby Zip Codes: 70125, 70115, 70118)
- Lyons Community Center, 624 Louisiana Ave (Neighborhood: Irish Channel; Nearby Zip Codes: 70115, 70130)
- Dryades YMCA, 1924 Philip Street (Neighborhood: Central City; Nearby Zip Codes: 70113, 70115, 70130)
- Warren Easton High School, 3019 Canal Street (Neighborhood: Mid-City; Nearby Zip Codes: 70119, 70112)
- Louis Armstrong Park Bus Stop, 801 N. Rampart (Neighborhood: 7th Ward; Nearby Zip Codes: 70116, 70112)
- Harriet Tubman Charter School, 2832 General Meyer (Neighborhood: Algiers, Nearby Zip Codes: 70114)
- Stallings Community Center, 4300 St. Claude Ave (Neighborhood: Bywater; Nearby Zip Codes: 70117)
- Sanchez Center, 1616 Caffin Ave(Neighborhood: Lower 9th Ward; Nearby Zip Codes: 70117)
- Walmart, 4301 Chef Menteur (Neighborhood: Gentilly; Nearby Zip Codes: 70126, 70122)
- New Orleans East Regional Library, Lake Forest and Read Boulevard (Neighborhood: New Orleans East; Nearby Zip Codes: 70127, 70126, 70129)
- Mary Queen of Vietnam, 14001 Dwyer (Neighborhood: New Orleans East; Zip Codes: 70129)
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs