1:30 PM - Conditions 'quickly deteriorating' as Hurricane Nate's bands move onshore

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Conditions in southeast Louisiana are deteriorating as the first bands from Hurricane Nate come onshore.

The National Hurricane Center reports that Nate, still a category 1 storm, is moving north-northwest at 25 mph with maximum sustained winds at 90 mph. It is currently located 105 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Category 2 hurricanes have maximum sustained winds greater than measured at 95 mph.

Forecasters expect Nate to strengthen before making landfall as a category 2 storm along the Mississippi Gulf Coast near Biloxi.

Hurricane force winds extend outward 35 miles primarily to the east of the center of the storm.

NATE: 5-Day Projected Path

The projected track is for the storm to be about due south of Louisiana, before veering to the east, but some of southeast Louisiana is in the cone of probability.

Hurricane warnings are in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border as well as metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain.

A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

Hurricane winds are expected along the Gulf coast Saturday night, with tropical storm conditions extending into Sunday.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible beginning Saturday afternoon over parts of the Gulf coast.

The National Hurricane Center expects heavy rainfall of three to six inches of rain with isolated totals of 10 inches east of the Mississippi River. These rains could cause potential flash flooding.

Storm surge warnings are in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County line in Florida as well as the northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain.

A storm surge between two to eight feet above normal is expected. The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location.

A storm surge warning means there is a possibility of life-threatening flooding from rising water moving inland from the coastline.

We will be tracking it closely and will keep you updated. The next advisory from the National Hurricane Center will be at 1 p.m. Central Time.

Keep up with the forecast on WWLTV.com, Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates. You can also stay up to date with the WWL-TV app.



Track Nate in Real Time





(Can't see the video? Click here)

Download the WWLTV app to keep up with the storm

The best way to keep up with all of the developments of Hurricane Nate is to have the WWL-TV news app.

With the app, you can constantly see all of the computer models, storm tracks and the latest written and video forecasts.

We will also keep track of any business or street closures and road conditions.



You can also watch all of our newscasts - and - if the need arises, we will live stream the news 'round the clock.

We will also keep you abreast of breaking news by sending out pertinent news alerts directly to your phone.

To get the app on your phone, click on one of the icons below.

Download the WWL-TV News App to receive breaking news and weather alerts on important stories and emergency situations.





© 2017 WWL-TV