Landrieu: Nothing good can happen with you on the streets tonight

Mayor Mitch Landrieu and city officials at a press conference in advance of Tropical Storm Nate.

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Mitch Landrieu had a clear message as he addressed the people of New Orleans Saturday afternoon: “Nothing good can happen with you out on the streets of New Orleans tonight.”

Hurricane Nate is moving at an unprecedented 25 mph as it approaches the Gulf Coast, meaning that conditions will deteriorate quickly and sooner than expected.

“Is it very likely now that we could see Category 2 hurricane winds in some parts of the area,” Landrieu said.

The mayor urged all New Orleans residents to wrap up whatever they are doing today and get to a safe place.

“It does not help (first responders) for citizens to not cooperate,” Landrieu warned. “First responders have to go rescue them and put themselves in danger.”

A city-wide curfew will go into effect at 7 p.m. Saturday.

People going to and from work and essential safety personnel will be allowed to travel on the streets as long as it is safe to do so.

A mandatory evacuation is in place for areas of Orleans Parish outside the levee protections system including Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine and Irish Bayou. The mayor noted that Fire Department 31, located in the Lake Catherine area, will remain staffed throughout the storm to rescue anyone who does not heed the warning to evacuate.

“The new fire station that we have out there is hurricane ready and I’m sure they will perform as they always do … heroically,” Landrieu said.

Power outages are likely as Nate passes New Orleans. According to city officials, Entergy has 1,800 personnel, including line crews and contractors, ready to be deployed as damage occurs.

The RTA, Uber and Lyft are all operational for now, but will be suspended as of 7 p.m. Saturday. All street cars, buses and planes will suspend operations once winds reach 35 mph.

“I have every confidence that our team is very well prepared, very experienced and we are ready to respond to anything Nate brings us,” Landrieu said.

