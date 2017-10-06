LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Nate takes aim at Gulf coast

This story will be updated as new information becomes available throughout the day. Watch WWL-TV Eyewitness News and follow WWL-TV on Facebook and Twitter for additional updates.

Hurricane Nate's track nudges east

4 AM - The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has nudged Nate's landfall to the east, predicting landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River then near Biloxi, Miss. Saturday.

4 AM #Nate Update: Winds 80 mph, moving fast NNW at 22 mph. Landfall now EASTWARD on MS Coast near 1 AM.

Nate Strengthens to a hurricane overnight.

3 A.M. - Nate strengthened to a category one hurricane overnight as it moves into the central Gulf of Mexico.

Nate entered the Gulf at 10 p.m. Saturday and began strengthening. As of 1 a.m. Saturday, maximum sustained winds are at 80 mph. The storm is located 675 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Conditions are favorable for Nate to continue to strengthen up until the time it makes landfall. There is a chance that Nate could be close to a category two hurricane before it nears the coast of Louisiana or Mississippi.

