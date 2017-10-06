WWL
LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Nate takes aim at Gulf coast

WWL Breaking Live Video 2

WWLTV Staff , WWLTV 4:19 AM. CDT October 07, 2017

This story will be updated as new information becomes available throughout the day.

-----

Hurricane Nate's track nudges east

4 AM - The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has nudged Nate's landfall to the east, predicting landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River then near Biloxi, Miss. Saturday.

-----

Nate Strengthens to a hurricane overnight.

3 A.M. - Nate strengthened to a category one hurricane overnight as it moves into the central Gulf of Mexico.

Nate entered the Gulf at 10 p.m. Saturday and began strengthening. As of 1 a.m. Saturday, maximum sustained winds are at 80 mph. The storm is located 675 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Conditions are favorable for Nate to continue to strengthen up until the time it makes landfall. There is a chance that Nate could be close to a category two hurricane before it nears the coast of Louisiana or Mississippi.

----

© 2017 WWL-TV


