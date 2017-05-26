Louisiana sales tax break this weekend on hurricane supplies

Eye on Hurricanes graphic

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana residents can buy supplies to prepare for hurricane season at a lower state sales tax rate this weekend.



The Louisiana Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is Saturday and Sunday, with lower tax rates for flashlights, batteries, portable generators and other emergency supplies.

Eligible items will be charged a 3 percent state sales tax, rather than the full 5 percent rate. The tax break applies to the first $1,500 of eligible purchases.



Among the items eligible for the tax break are candles, self-powered radios, weather radios, waterproof sheeting, gas or diesel fuel tanks, cell phone chargers, food storage coolers and storm shutter devices.



Hurricane season begins June 1.

