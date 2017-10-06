Most of metro area under hurricane warning

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Rapidly moving Tropical Storm Nate is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico overnight and head toward a landfall somewhere between Louisiana and the Alabama Gulf Coast late Saturday night to early Sunday as a Category-1 storm.



As of the 4 pm update from the National Hurricane Center, Nate’s top sustained winds were 60 miles per hour and it was moving north, northwest at about 21 miles per hour.

Much of the New Orleans metro area is under a hurricane warning, including the southshore, the Northshore and the river parishes.



Nate is not expected to slow down and so despite some favorable conditions in the Gulf of Mexico to strengthen, the speed will have it struggle doing so.



Nate is better developed and is very likely to be a hurricane before landfall, though intensity forecasts are often the least effective part of the forecast.



The projected track is for the storm to be about due south of Louisiana, before veering to the east, but southeast Louisiana is in the cone of probability.

There are storm surge warnings with a surge expected to be between 2 and 8 feet above normal.

We will be tracking it closely and will keep you updated.

