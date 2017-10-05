Lafitte sandbags

Orleans Parish

Sandbags will be available at the following New Orleans Fire Department stations from 7 24 hours a day, starting Friday, Oct. 6:

- 987 Robert E. Lee Blvd.

- 2000 Martin Luther King Blvd.

- 4115 Woodland Ave.

- 2118 Elysian Fields Ave.

- 5403 Read Road

St. Bernard Parish

- St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office will distribute free sandbags to parish residents Friday, Oct. 6 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the sandbag barn in the old Kaiser facility at the rear of the Port of St. Bernard in Chalmette.

St. Charles Parish

Sandbags will be available at 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

- Parishwide

- East Bank Bridge Park

- West Bank Bridge Park

District I

- Hackberry Street southwest of the pump station between Gassen Street and Luling Estates Drive

- Bamboo Street and Plantation Road

- Pioneer Drive and Settlers Drive

- King Street behind the school

- End of River Park Drive

- School House Road near railroad tracks

- Boutte Estates at the curve

District II

- Willowdale Boulevard and East Heather next to the levee

- Rex Street between Davis Drive and Evelyn Drive east of Pump Station Road

- Sugarhouse Road and Angus Drive

- Bernard Avenue near the pump station

- Ama Grain Field

- Lakewood Elementary School

District III

- Red Church Subdivision

- Ormond Fire House on Ormond Boulevard

District IV

- Paradise Pump Station at canal boat launch

- Up the Bayou Road near the pump station

- Twin Bridge Road and Down the Bayou Road

- LA 631 (Old Spanish Trail) behind the church

- LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East

- Grand Bayou Road and Sunshine Drive

District V

- Fourth Street

- Bar None Subdivision

- Charles Towne Subdivision

- Fairfield Subdivision

- I-310 Service Road

- Oakland Subdivision

- Preston Hollow and River Road

- River View

- Dianne Place

District VI

- Montz Recreation Park

- New Sarpy Recreation Park

- Norco Elementary School and Apple Street

- Norco Fire Station

District VII

- George Cousins Road and West Heather Street

- Valencia Drive and Primrose Drive

- Primrose Drive West of the Lagatutta pump station between Wade Street and Oak Street

- Lakewood Elementary School

St. Tammany Parish

(Friday Oct. 6 - Sat. Oct. 7, 6 a.m. -- 7 p.m.)

- St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C

21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville



- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn

34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell



- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn

63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River



- St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn

63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

Terrabonne Parish

- Adult Softball Complex on Airbase

- Cannata’s West

- Knights of Columbus Hall in Pointe-aux-Chenes

- Upper Dularge Fire Station

- Bayou Black Fire Station

- Ward 7 in Chauvin

- West Terrebonne East Fire Station

- West Terrebonne Central Fire Station

- Mechanicville Gym

- St. Ann Church in Bourg

- Devon Keller Memorial Center

- Village East Fire Department

St. John Parish

Pre-filled sandbags for elderly and disable

Thursday, October 5, 2017 (4pm - 7 pm)

Friday and Saturday, October 6-7 2017 (7 am to 7 pm)

- 425 Captain G. Bourgeois

Hancock County, Mississippi

- Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln/Delisle Road

- Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive

- Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road

- Bayside Park Fire Department, 6218 West Hines

- West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street

- Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle

