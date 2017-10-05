WWL
Close

Sandbag locations parish by parish

WWLTV 3:18 PM. CDT October 05, 2017

Orleans Parish

Sandbags will be available at the following New Orleans Fire Department stations from 7 24 hours a day, starting Friday, Oct. 6:

- 987 Robert E. Lee Blvd.

- 2000 Martin Luther King Blvd.

- 4115 Woodland Ave.

- 2118 Elysian Fields Ave.

- 5403 Read Road 

 

St. Bernard Parish

- St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office will distribute free sandbags to parish residents Friday, Oct. 6 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the sandbag barn in the old Kaiser facility at the rear of the Port of St. Bernard in Chalmette.  

 

St. Charles Parish

Sandbags will be available at 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6. 

- Parishwide
- East Bank Bridge Park
- West Bank Bridge Park

District I

- Hackberry Street southwest of the pump station between Gassen Street and Luling Estates Drive
- Bamboo Street and Plantation Road
- Pioneer Drive and Settlers Drive
- King Street behind the school
- End of River Park Drive
- School House Road near railroad tracks
- Boutte Estates at the curve

District II

- Willowdale Boulevard and East Heather next to the levee
- Rex Street between Davis Drive and Evelyn Drive east of Pump Station Road
- Sugarhouse Road and Angus Drive
- Bernard Avenue near the pump station
- Ama Grain Field
- Lakewood Elementary School

District III

- Red Church Subdivision
- Ormond Fire House on Ormond Boulevard

District IV

- Paradise Pump Station at canal boat launch
- Up the Bayou Road near the pump station
- Twin Bridge Road and Down the Bayou Road
- LA 631 (Old Spanish Trail) behind the church
- LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East
- Grand Bayou Road and Sunshine Drive

District V

- Fourth Street
- Bar None Subdivision
- Charles Towne Subdivision
- Fairfield Subdivision
- I-310 Service Road
- Oakland Subdivision
- Preston Hollow and River Road
- River View
- Dianne Place

District VI

- Montz Recreation Park
- New Sarpy Recreation Park
- Norco Elementary School and Apple Street
- Norco Fire Station

District VII

- George Cousins Road and West Heather Street
- Valencia Drive and Primrose Drive
- Primrose Drive West of the Lagatutta pump station between Wade Street and Oak Street
- Lakewood Elementary School

St. Tammany Parish

(Friday Oct. 6 - Sat. Oct. 7, 6 a.m. -- 7 p.m.)

- St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C
21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville

- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn
34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell

- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn
63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

- St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn
63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

 

Terrabonne Parish

- Adult Softball Complex on Airbase
 
- Cannata’s West
 
- Knights of Columbus Hall in Pointe-aux-Chenes
 
- Upper Dularge Fire Station
 
- Bayou Black Fire Station
 
- Ward 7 in Chauvin
 
- West Terrebonne East Fire Station
 
- West Terrebonne Central Fire Station
 
- Mechanicville Gym
 
- St. Ann Church in Bourg
 
- Devon Keller Memorial Center

 

- Village East Fire Department
 
 
St. John Parish 

Pre-filled sandbags for elderly and disable

Thursday, October 5, 2017 (4pm - 7 pm)

 

Friday and Saturday, October 6-7 2017 (7 am to 7 pm)

- 425 Captain G. Bourgeois      

 

Hancock County, Mississippi

- Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln/Delisle Road

- Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive

 - Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road

- Bayside Park Fire Department, 6218  West Hines

- West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street

- Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle

 

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories